[AT THE FOOT OF THE VACANT THRONE] “Fortresses, forts and bunkers”

“Power tends to corrupt, absolute power tends to corrupt absolutely” Lord Acton

by Luca Fumagalli and Piergiorgio Seveso

Years ago, we worked hard together to explain to a perplexed friend (in addition to “perplexed Catholics” and “perplexed conservatives”, there are also “perplexed Sedevacantists”) the internal, virtuous and “nervous” dynamics of Sede vacante.

A reality dedicated to defend the truth, an integral Catholic world but, of course, a little world on the style of Guareschi’s “Don Camillo”, sometimes until evil. We used very symbolic images of the besieged fortress (between Civitella and El Alcázar. There was an even better and more spoken image: that of the fortress surrounded by the desert, well armed and quite guarded, but far from the scenes of the main war. The main war, whose disastrous result is known to all, was already ended in the years 1960 with the “Vatican Council II.

The time when the hierarchy of the official church (almost entirely) passed “weapons, baggage and pectoral crosses” in the field of the enemy (with the capital letter “E”). The peripheral and marginal small fort does not concern the opposing forceswhich unfortunately already achieved a complete though apparent triumph.

Today “Catholics” live in the world and in the church as in the only possible world. Someone is going to pursue the ultra-progressive (increasingly concrete) chimeras of a “Vatican III “. Someone else will wander, repair, correct, and adjust, but they are all part of the same scenario: all of them exist under the only sun of the Conciliar revolution. From the Girondistes to the Montagnards, from the Jacobins to the Dantoniens, from the Hébértistes to the moderate realists, everyone has no other idea except for sitting in the “Parliament of the revolution”.

For “Catholics”, these fortresses remained in Roman Catholicism are insignificant. Meanwhile in the besieged fortresses they wait in arms for an enemy who’s not arriving, praying the good God, hoping everything will return to the old days and the try to achieve some objective. And as the evenings are so long, and even more days, they have to invent something. For instance, we argue sending to other forts war messages about the conduct to be held before the triumphant enemy. This conduct can be considered ambiguous, defeatist and even insufficient. The other forts, all also convinced to be completely prepared to receive the assault of the enemy, are silent. These forts can respond equally controversially or they can simpler opt for raspberries (in the Italian language “Pernacchie”).

Each fort, even each bunker (which of the fortress is a reduced and almost cartoonish version) thinks to be a small Kingdom, certainly subject to the Royalty of Christ, but even more to those who govern it. Et Rex in Regno suo est Imperator. From this endemic, inevitable, almost innate evil of the days which we live, it can come something good. So we told our friend that he did not look at us very convinced. Of course, it also can be a great evil (quod Deus Avertat) if the “King” becomes a Tyrant and sends incomprehensible, pernicious or worse inhuman orders. These are things that have always happened and they’re going to happen in any human society. However, everything becomes more problematic in these days as there is no universal Authority. An super partes authority to be questioned about the Disputationes, the Anathemas, the controversies between drunkards.

Oh, if it was easy like in “Cain’s Mutiny,” a beautiful

film that we recommend to our readers. Of course it’s not possible Occidere Tyrannum but it’s theoretically possible to demonstrate his madness.

Providence is the only consolation left. We are sure at least, She is going to help fortresses, forts and bunkers for standing intact (both morally and mentally).

Contrary to what happens in the novel of Dino Buzzati, the Tartars will arrive sooner or later.



In the Feast of Immaculate Heart of Mary and in the Octave of the Assumption – August 22, 2018 – In loving and venerating memory of S.E.R. Monsignor Robert Fidelis Mc Kenna O.P.

