Una poesia mariana di Edgar Allan Poe

Nota di Radio Spada: potrà sembrare strano ma persino in un uomo come Edgar Allan Poe, dilaniato da mille disordini, ossessioni e manie e spesso inseguito dagli stessi fantasmi e mostri che creava in molti dei suoi racconti, riafforava, mista alla paura, la nostalgia del Cielo. Nel centosettantesimo anniversario della morte avvenuta il 7 ottobre 1849 pubblichiamo questo Hymn con adeguata traduzione. Un ringraziamento all’amico Andrea Carancini per la segnalazione. (Piergiorgio Seveso – Presidente SQE di Radio Spada – Nella festa dell’Assunta)

HYMN



by Edgar Allan Poe





At morn – at noon – at twilight dim –



Maria! Thou hast heard my hymn!



In joy and woe – in good and ill –



Mother of God, be with me still!



When the Hours flew brightly by,



And not a cloud obscured the sky,



My soul, lest it should truant be,



Thy grace did guide to thine and thee;



Now, when storms of Fate o’ercast



Darkly my Present and my Past,



Let my Future radiant shine



With sweet hopes of thee and thine!



(1845)

Al mattino, al meriggio, al fosco crepuscolo –

tu hai udito il mio inno, Maria!

In affanno e letizia – nel bene e nel male –

tu, madre di Dio, ancora rimani con me!

Quando più liete per me scorrevan le Ore,

e non una nuvola oscurava il mio cielo,

la tua grazia trepida guidava a te

l’anima mia perchè non si smarrisse;

e ora che il Destino per me più addensa

le sue tempeste e in me confonde presente

e passato, fà che almeno risplenda il futuro

e per me irraggi dolce speranza di te!



