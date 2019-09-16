Vescovo Cob dichiara: “Sinodo? Sarà storico. Francesco? Profeta. In Amazzonia tema chiave…

Foto da qui

Parla forte e chiaro il vescovo missionario-progressista Cob e almeno non è fraintendibile. A dare notizia delle sue dichiarazioni è CruxNow.

According to a Spanish missionary archbishop who’s been in Ecuador since 1998, “We must thank God that there are still prophets like Pope Francis” who think about the future.

Insomma dovremmo ringraziare il Cielo per profeti come Francesco. Il vescovo, del resto, è favorevole alla famosa apertura ai viri probati:

Specifically, the bishop backed the ordination of married men as priests in the Amazon, supporting the idea of calling viri probati, or tested married men, into the priesthood to serve isolated rural communities.

Ma non è tutto: il prelato ci dice che un tema chiave con cui il Sinodo dovrà conforntarsi è il passaggio nella regione da una Chiesa “istitituzione clericale” a ministeriale.

The prelate said that a key issue the synod will deal with is the possibility of the Church in the Amazon, which includes parts of nine countries, shifting from a “clerical institution” to a “ministerial one.”

Immancabile la rivisitazione del ruolo della donna:

Cob also spoke of eagerness for a revision in the broader role of women in the Church, as in the Amazon they have been “at the vanguard of evangelization for decades.”

Pronti, no?

Condividi o invia per email E-mail

Stampa



Tweet

