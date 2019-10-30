Prete rifiuta Comunione a ex vicepresidente americano (filo-abortista) Joe Biden, in corsa per Casa Bianca

A dare la notizia è LifeSiteNews. Si noti che Biden, formalmente “cattolico” e già vicepresidente americano nell’era Obama, è ora in corsa per le prossime elezioni presidenziali.

Biden, 76, was refused communion by Fr. Robert E. Morey at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Florence, South Carolina during Sunday morning Mass.

“Sadly, this past Sunday, I had to refuse Holy Communion to former Vice President Joe Biden,” the priest subsequently told the Florence Morning News.

“Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church,” he continued. “Our actions should reflect that.”

“Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching.”

Biden in passato era antiabortista, in seguito la sua linea è gradualmente mutata.

