Card. Burke: “Ove Francesco firmasse un doc-conferma dell’Instrumentum, guiderebbe uno scisma”

Il Card. Burke, il 9 novembre, ha rilasciato un’intervista abbastanza curiosa al New York Times in cui ha ripercorso la sua storia personale e di vocazione. Non priva di elementi poco condivisibili (come quello secondo cui il Novus Ordo “ben celebrato” sarebbe sostanzialmente positivo: I have always celebrated both forms. People say that I speak against the ordinary form of the mass. I don’t, I speak against a way of celebrating the ordinary form which is not properly transcendent), ha tuttavia aggiunto qualche elemento al tema dell’attualità ecclesiale. Confrontandosi sul Sinodo Amazzonico con l’intervistatore Ross Douthat, ha detto:

Burke: While the final document is less explicit in the embrace of pantheism, it does not repudiate the statements in the working document which constitute an apostasy from the Catholic faith.

The working document doesn’t have doctrinal value. But what if the pope were to put his stamp on that document? People say if you don’t accept that, you’ll be in schism — and I maintain that I would not be in schism because the document contains elements that defect from the apostolic tradition. So my point would be the document is schismatic. I’m not.

Douthat:But how can that be possible? You’re effectively implying that the pope would be leading a schism.

Burke: Yes.

Insomma: se Francesco confermasse in un documento e con la sua firma i contenuti panteistici dell’Instrumentum Laboris, sarebbe lui stesso (come Papa) a giudare uno scisma.

Meno chiare le conseguenze. Aggiunge più avanti Burke:

I pray that this wouldn’t happen. And to be honest with you, I don’t know how to address such a situation. As far as I can see, there’s no mechanism in the universal law of the church to deal with such a situation.

In buona sostanza: il cardinale non è sicuro di come si potrebbe affrontare una situazione del genere, in quanto non esisterebbe alcun meccanismo nella legge universale della Chiesa per gestire questo caso.

I’m not going to be part of any schism.

Condividi o invia per email E-mail

Stampa



Tweet

