La festa di Santa Lucia in una poesia di John Donne

Nota di Radio Spada: Questi versi di John Donne (1572-1631) per il giorno di Santa Lucia (il giorno più corto dell’anno prima dell’avvento del calendario gregoriano) vengono postati nell’originale inglese e nella traduzione di Cristina Campo., come riflessione che precede la rinata gioia del Natale. Un ringraziamento ad Annalisa Masseroni Robinson per la collaborazione. (Piergiorgio Seveso – Presidente SQE di Radio Spada)

13 dicembre, Santa Lucia

Questa è la mezzanotte dell’anno e lo è del giorno

di Lucia, che per sole sette ore

solleva la sua maschera.

Il sole è esausto e ora le sue fiasche

spremono tenui sprazzi, nessun raggio costante.

Tutta la linfa del mondo è caduta.

L’universale balsamo bevve la terra idropica;

là, quasi a piè del letto, s’è ritratta la vita

morta e interrata. Eppure tutto ciò sembra ridere

appetto a me che sono il suo epitaffio.

Dunque studiatemi, voi che sarete amanti

in altro mondo, un’altra primavera:

sono ogni cosa morta onde operò l’amore

nuova alchimia. Perché una quintessenza

distillò la sua arte anche dal nulla,

da opache privazioni e da scarne vuotezze.

Mi distrusse. E ora mi rigenerano

assenza, buio, morte, le cose che non sono.

Tutti gli altri da tutte le cose

traggono tutto ciò che è buono: vita, anima,

spirito, forma e ne hanno esistenza.

Io, grazie all’alambicco dell’amore,

son la fossa di tutto ciò che è nulla.

Spesso noi due piangemmo

un diluvio e ne fu sommerso il mondo:

noi due. E tramutammo spesso

fino a due caos quando mostrammo cura

d’altri che noi, e talora l’assenza,

rubandoci le anime, fece di noi carcasse.

Ma, grazie alla sua morte (parola che l’offende),

dal primitivo nulla io son fatto elisir;

fossi uomo, dovrei sapere d’esserlo;

preferirei, se fossi bestia, un qualche

fine od un qualche mezzo, se persino le piante,

persin le pietre detestano od amano:

tutto, tutto s’investe di qualche proprietà;

fossi un nulla qualunque, come l’ombra,

dovrebb’esservi un corpo ed una luce. Ma

sono nulla. E non vuole rinnovarsi il mio sole.

Voi, amanti, pei quali il minor sole

a quest’ora è passato in Capricorno

per succhiarne voluttà nuova e donarla a voi,

o voi tutti, godetevi l’estate.

Poiché ella gode la sua lunga festa

notturna, lasciate ch’io m’accinga

verso di lei, lasciate che io chiami quest’ora

la sua Vigilia, la sua Veglia. Questa

è mezzanotte fonda, e dell’anno e del giorno.

John Donne, “Notturno sopra il giorno di Santa Lucia, che è il più breve dell’anno”, da “Poesie amorose, poesie teologiche”, Einaudi, 1971, traduzione di Cristina Campo

John Donne, A Nocturnal Upon St. Lucy’s Day, Being The Shortest Day

Tis the year’s midnight, and it is the day’s,

Lucy’s, who scarce seven hours herself unmasks;

The sun is spent, and now his flasks

Send forth light squibs, no constant rays;

The world’s whole sap is sunk;

The general balm th’ hydroptic earth hath drunk,

Whither, as to the bed’s feet, life is shrunk,

Dead and interr’d; yet all these seem to laugh,

Compar’d with me, who am their epitaph.

Study me then, you who shall lovers be

At the next world, that is, at the next spring;

For I am every dead thing,

In whom Love wrought new alchemy.

For his art did express

A quintessence even from nothingness,

From dull privations, and lean emptiness;

He ruin’d me, and I am re-begot

Of absence, darkness, death: things which are not.

All others, from all things, draw all that’s good,

Life, soul, form, spirit, whence they being have;

I, by Love’s limbec, am the grave

Of all that’s nothing. Oft a flood

Have we two wept, and so

Drown’d the whole world, us two; oft did we grow

To be two chaoses, when we did show

Care to aught else; and often absences

Withdrew our souls, and made us carcasses.

But I am by her death (which word wrongs her)

Of the first nothing the elixir grown;

Were I a man, that I were one

I needs must know; I should prefer,

If I were any beast,

Some ends, some means; yea plants, yea stones detest,

And love; all, all some properties invest;

If I an ordinary nothing were,

As shadow, a light and body must be here.

But I am none; nor will my sun renew.

You lovers, for whose sake the lesser sun

At this time to the Goat is run

To fetch new lust, and give it you,

Enjoy your summer all;

Since she enjoys her long night’s festival,

Let me prepare towards her, and let me call

This hour her vigil, and her eve, since this

Both the year’s, and the day’s deep midnight is.

