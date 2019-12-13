La festa di Santa Lucia in una poesia di John Donne

Nota di Radio Spada: Questi versi di John Donne (1572-1631) per il giorno di Santa Lucia (il giorno più corto dell’anno prima dell’avvento del calendario gregoriano) vengono postati nell’originale inglese e nella traduzione di Cristina Campo., come riflessione che precede la rinata gioia del Natale. Un ringraziamento ad Annalisa Masseroni Robinson per la collaborazione. (Piergiorgio Seveso – Presidente SQE di Radio Spada)
13 dicembre, Santa Lucia
Questa è la mezzanotte dell’anno e lo è del giorno
di Lucia, che per sole sette ore
solleva la sua maschera.
Il sole è esausto e ora le sue fiasche
spremono tenui sprazzi, nessun raggio costante.
Tutta la linfa del mondo è caduta.
L’universale balsamo bevve la terra idropica;
là, quasi a piè del letto, s’è ritratta la vita
morta e interrata. Eppure tutto ciò sembra ridere
appetto a me che sono il suo epitaffio.
Dunque studiatemi, voi che sarete amanti
in altro mondo, un’altra primavera:
sono ogni cosa morta onde operò l’amore
nuova alchimia. Perché una quintessenza
distillò la sua arte anche dal nulla,
da opache privazioni e da scarne vuotezze.
Mi distrusse. E ora mi rigenerano
assenza, buio, morte, le cose che non sono.
Tutti gli altri da tutte le cose
traggono tutto ciò che è buono: vita, anima,
spirito, forma e ne hanno esistenza.
Io, grazie all’alambicco dell’amore,
son la fossa di tutto ciò che è nulla.
Spesso noi due piangemmo
un diluvio e ne fu sommerso il mondo:
noi due. E tramutammo spesso
fino a due caos quando mostrammo cura
d’altri che noi, e talora l’assenza,
rubandoci le anime, fece di noi carcasse.
Ma, grazie alla sua morte (parola che l’offende),
dal primitivo nulla io son fatto elisir;
fossi uomo, dovrei sapere d’esserlo;
preferirei, se fossi bestia, un qualche
fine od un qualche mezzo, se persino le piante,
persin le pietre detestano od amano:
tutto, tutto s’investe di qualche proprietà;
fossi un nulla qualunque, come l’ombra,
dovrebb’esservi un corpo ed una luce. Ma
sono nulla. E non vuole rinnovarsi il mio sole.
Voi, amanti, pei quali il minor sole
a quest’ora è passato in Capricorno
per succhiarne voluttà nuova e donarla a voi,
o voi tutti, godetevi l’estate.
Poiché ella gode la sua lunga festa
notturna, lasciate ch’io m’accinga
verso di lei, lasciate che io chiami quest’ora
la sua Vigilia, la sua Veglia. Questa
è mezzanotte fonda, e dell’anno e del giorno.
John Donne, “Notturno sopra il giorno di Santa Lucia, che è il più breve dell’anno”, da “Poesie amorose, poesie teologiche”, Einaudi, 1971, traduzione di Cristina Campo
John Donne, A Nocturnal Upon St. Lucy’s Day, Being The Shortest Day
Tis the year’s midnight, and it is the day’s,
Lucy’s, who scarce seven hours herself unmasks;
The sun is spent, and now his flasks
Send forth light squibs, no constant rays;
The world’s whole sap is sunk;
The general balm th’ hydroptic earth hath drunk,
Whither, as to the bed’s feet, life is shrunk,
Dead and interr’d; yet all these seem to laugh,
Compar’d with me, who am their epitaph.
Study me then, you who shall lovers be
At the next world, that is, at the next spring;
For I am every dead thing,
In whom Love wrought new alchemy.
For his art did express
A quintessence even from nothingness,
From dull privations, and lean emptiness;
He ruin’d me, and I am re-begot
Of absence, darkness, death: things which are not.
All others, from all things, draw all that’s good,
Life, soul, form, spirit, whence they being have;
I, by Love’s limbec, am the grave
Of all that’s nothing. Oft a flood
Have we two wept, and so
Drown’d the whole world, us two; oft did we grow
To be two chaoses, when we did show
Care to aught else; and often absences
Withdrew our souls, and made us carcasses.
But I am by her death (which word wrongs her)
Of the first nothing the elixir grown;
Were I a man, that I were one
I needs must know; I should prefer,
If I were any beast,
Some ends, some means; yea plants, yea stones detest,
And love; all, all some properties invest;
If I an ordinary nothing were,
As shadow, a light and body must be here.
But I am none; nor will my sun renew.
You lovers, for whose sake the lesser sun
At this time to the Goat is run
To fetch new lust, and give it you,
Enjoy your summer all;
Since she enjoys her long night’s festival,
Let me prepare towards her, and let me call
This hour her vigil, and her eve, since this
Both the year’s, and the day’s deep midnight is.