Arcivescovo polacco definisce Bergoglio “anticristo” ed “eretico”

Annota The Tablet:

The former Archbishop of Karaganda in Kazakhstan, Jan Lenga, has been banned from preaching and celebrating Mass by the Polish Church for describing Pope Francis as the antichrist and refusing to include him in prayers.

Mons. Lenga (Arcivescovo emerito di Karaganda) non può celebrare pubblicamente e tenere discorsi ma pare non aver rispettato le sanzioni.

Emerge anche che definirebbe Bergoglio come “eretico”, decidendo di non nominarlo nel Canone della Messa. Sempre su The Tablet si può leggere:

In a book-length interview, still circulating in Polish on YouTube, he said he still recognised Benedict XVI as Pope and had dropped the name of the “usurper and heretic” Francis from his Mass prayer intentions.

Si noti che circa tre anni fa, Mons. Lenga insieme con Mons. Tomash Peta (Arcivescovo dell’arcidiocesi di Santa Maria in Astana) e Mons. Athanasius Schneider (vescovo ausiliare dell’arcidiocesi di Santa Maria in Astana), aveva siglato una pubblica ammonizione rispetto alla situazione della Chiesa.

Instant book: “Coronavirus. Il contagio della paura, i corpi, le anime”. Medici, giuristi e saggisti di fronte all’epidemia (già prenotabile qui)

Condividi o invia per email E-mail

Stampa



Tweet

