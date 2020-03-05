Vescovi sudamericani “pronti a chiedere l’ordinazione di viri probati”, in esecuzione del Sinodo.

Pirmin Spiegel, direttore del gruppo Misereor, organizzazione ecclesiastica tedesca per la beneficenza in America Latina, in un recentissimo incontro con la stampa promosso dalla conferenza episcopale germanica ha fatto sostanzialmente presente che i vescovi amazzonici sono pronti a chiedere l’ordinazione di viri probati.

A riferirlo, tra gli altri, è LifeSiteNews:

Monsignor Spiegel announced that “next week, there will take place different meetings in Brazil” with the intention of discussing the implications of Querida Amazonia. Upon a question by a journalist concerning the possibility of ordaining viri probati – the priestly ordination of morally proven married men – Spiegel came back to these meetings with more information and said that “according to our knowledge [and he looked to his colleagues at the panel], the bishops will make formal requests in Rome,” since the Pope himself “encouraged” them to make “concrete proposals.” That is to say, these bishops intend to ask Pope Francis to give them permission to ordain married priests.

Come noto, l’episcopato tedesco e quello amazzonico condividono una profonda “attenzione” per la questione del celibato.

