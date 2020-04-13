🔴 Il Primo ministro canadese Trudeau spiega che per tornare “alla normalità” ci vorranno 12-18 mesi

Schema pubblicato dal National Post

A riferire le dichiarazioni di Trudeau è il National Post:

“The path we take is up to us,” Trudeau says outside of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa. “It will take months of continued, determined effort.”

“We will not be coming back to our former normal situation; we can’t do that until we have developed a vaccine and that could take 12 to 18 months,” Trudeau said. “We don’t exactly know how long — we hope it’s earlier rather than later.”

Insomma, ammesso che un vaccino si trovi, i tempi di attesa sarebbero di parecchi mesi. Ovviamente siamo nel campo delle pure ipotesi.

