In realtà “Bill Gates” punta sul plasma.

Foto di Arek Socha da Pixabay

Negli ultimi giorni si è creato un gran dibattito sul tema plasma vs vaccini. Due premesse.

Prima premessa: le operazioni opache esistono da quando esiste il mondo ma trasformare tutto in complotto significa banalizzare l’argomento e screditarlo, anche quando la congiura c’è davvero. Avete presente al lupo, al lupo? Ecco, vale anche per questo argomento.

Gli attacchi del nostro sito alla visione del mondo che piace a Gates e alla sua fondazione sono noti. Ed è proprio perché vogliamo continuare a criticare senza scivoloni quella disastrosa visione, che non abbiamo troppa voglia di cadere in (auto)trappole squalificanti. Poi, per carità, chiunque può sbagliare.

Seconda premessa: ben prima che quella del plasma diventasse una moda mediatica, sul nostro podcast L’Alabrada si poteva ascoltare un intervento del Dott. Sambataro, medico e nostro socio, che parlava proprio di questo tema, precedendo di giorni l’interesse generale dell’informazione italofona sulla materia.

Ora, ciò che emerge è piuttosto semplice: la principale azienda riconducibile a Bill Gates, la Microsoft, manifesta una linea entusiastica per le ipotesi relative al plasma. Carte segrete? No, il sito aziendale:

The world is searching for ways to fight COVID-19, leading to a surge of research efforts to create effective therapies. Thankfully, as the human immune system learns to fight off the disease and people recover, we see some very promising ways that people’s naturally produced antibodies, which are present in convalescent plasma, can be used as treatment for others. The use of convalescent plasma is a technique dating back to the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic and was effective more recently during the SARS outbreak. Today, there is mounting clinical evidence that plasma collected from those who have recovered from COVID-19 can be used to treat ill COVID-19 patients.

Non solo: Microsoft ha lanciato già ad aprile Plasma Bot per reclutare pazienti COVID-19 guariti proprio per puntare su questa ipotesi.

C’è di più: il Dott. Toni Hoover, che è Director of Strategy, Planning, and Management for Global Health alla Gates Foundation, dice esplicitamente che l’intenzione è quella di puntare più sul plasma che sui vaccini, almeno secondo ordine di urgenza. I tempi di attesa sarebbero troppo lunghi. Sempre dal sito della Fondazione, le sue dichiarazioni:

To put it simply, this Alliance is trying to develop a treatment for people with COVID-19 that’s made from the antibodies of the people who’ve already had the virus. And those antibodies come from plasma, which comes from a blood donation. The organizations that are part of this Alliance are some of the top plasma-derived therapy companies around the world. They include Takeda, CSL Behring, Biotest, Bio Products Laboratory, Octapharma, and LFB. Initially, each of these companies had tried to develop these HiG treatments alone. But with a COVID-19 vaccine still being 12–to–18 months away, the companies recognized that there would be a need for some treatment in the meantime—and that they could produce it faster if they worked together. The Alliance is creating one unbranded HiG medicine, and it could be one of the earliest therapeutics for COVID-19.

Fin qui i fatti.

Ora: questo significa che Gates e i suoi sono diventati fatine con la bacchetta magica che vanno in giro per le contrade a salvare il mondo? No. Significa che è tutto necessariamente a posto e che nessuno ha diritto di indagare su queste operazioni? No. Significa che il plasma di Gates (anzi: il plazmah di Billy Gatez) risolverà tutto e subito in un magnifico slancio di carità e scienza? No. Significa che la ricerca sul plasma, che va ben oltre Gates, sia totalmente scevra da interessi economici? No.

Singifica che continueremo a vigilare e a denunciare l’ideologia dei Gates. Ma per farlo al meglio staremo ai fatti, non alle suggestioni.

Condividi o invia per email E-mail

Stampa



Tweet

